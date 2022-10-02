Before birth, your baby's lungs are closed. Right after birth, your baby breathes in hard to open the lungs and fill them with air. The inside of the lungs are coated with a substance that makes them easy to open. The substance is called surfactant.

Babies who are born too early (premature babies) don't have enough surfactant. Their lungs are hard to open and the baby can have trouble breathing.

Respiratory distress syndrome usually happens in:

Babies born more than a month too early

The earlier your baby is born, the more likely it is to get respiratory distress syndrome. Other risk factors include: