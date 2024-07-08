EEG is a simple, painless test that records your brain’s electrical activity to see how well different areas of your brain are working. Doctors use EEG to check problems such as seizures. Doctors will place small sticky sensors on your scalp that detect your brain waves and send them to a recording device.

When you get an EEG, doctors may test your senses, such as hearing, seeing, or feeling, to see how well your brain responds. For example, they may shine a light in your eyes to see activity in your brain’s vision area.