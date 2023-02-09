Breast Disorders in Men

Breast enlargement in males is called either gynecomastia or pseudogynecomastia.

Gynecomastia is enlargement of the breast tissue itself, which consists of glands.

Pseudogynecomastia is the appearance of enlarged breasts in overweight men. However, this enlargement is because of an increase in fat tissue around the breasts, not an enlargement of the gland tissue in the breast.

Gynecomastia sometimes occurs during infancy and puberty. The enlargement is usually normal and transient in puberty, lasting a few months to a few years. Breast enlargement also commonly takes place after age 50.

In men, breast enlargement may be caused by

Certain disorders (including some liver disorders)

Certain drug therapies (including the use of female sex hormones and anabolic steroids and some medications used to treat an enlarged prostate gland or prostate cancer)

Herbal products (such as lavender oils and tea tree oils in skin products)

Heavy use of marijuana, beer, alcohol, or heroin

Less commonly, male breast enlargement results from a hormonal imbalance, which can be caused by rare estrogen-producing tumors.

One or both breasts may become enlarged. An enlarged breast may be tender. If tenderness is present, cancer is probably not the cause. Breast pain in men, as in women, is not usually a sign of cancer.

The doctor does a thorough interview and physical examination. Sometimes other tests such as blood tests or mammography are needed.

Generally, no specific treatment is needed. Breast enlargement often disappears on its own or after its cause is identified and treated. Surgical removal of excess breast tissue is effective but rarely necessary. Liposuction, a surgical technique that removes tissue through a suction tube inserted through a small incision, is the preferred surgical option and sometimes is followed by additional cosmetic surgery.