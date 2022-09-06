Prostate abscesses are collections of pus that develop as the result of acute bacterial prostatitis.

Prostate abscesses are caused by bacteria.

Common symptoms include frequent urination, pain while urinating, difficulty with urination, or retaining urine.

Men with symptoms that suggest a possible prostate abscess undergo ultrasonography and possibly cystoscopy to confirm the diagnosis.

Antibiotic therapy and drainage of pus from the abscess are the treatments of choice.

The prostate is a gland in men that lies just under the bladder and surrounds the urethra. The gland, along with the nearby seminal vesicles, produces much of the fluid that makes up a man's ejaculate (semen).

Symptoms of Prostate Abscess Common symptoms include More frequent urination

Painful or difficult urination

Difficulty emptying the bladder (urinary retention)

Pain in the area between the scrotum and anus Other, less common symptoms include scrotal pain due to epididymitis (inflammation of the coiled tube that contains and carries sperm), blood in the urine, and a pus-containing discharge from the urethra. Fever is sometimes present. Rectal examination done by a physician may be painful. The prostate is usually enlarged.

Diagnosis of Prostate Abscess Prostate ultrasonography

Possibly cystoscopy Doctors often suspect prostate abscess in men with persistent pain in the area between the scrotum and anus (perineum). Continued or recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs) despite treatment are also cause for suspicion. Men with these symptoms should undergo prostate ultrasonography and possibly cystoscopy. Many abscesses, however, are discovered unexpectedly during prostate surgery or endoscopy of the urinary tract (cystoscopy). Although it is common to find pus and bacteria in the urine in men with a prostate abscess, some men may not have any pus or bacteria.