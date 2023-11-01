Arterial Blood Gas (ABG) Analysis and Pulse Oximetry

Arterial blood gas tests measure the levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the arterial blood and determine the acidity (pH) of the blood. Oxygen, carbon dioxide, and acidity levels are important indicators of lung function because they reflect how well the lungs are getting oxygen into the blood and getting carbon dioxide out of it.

Taking a blood sample from an artery using a needle may cause a few minutes of discomfort. Usually the sample is taken from an artery in the wrist (radial artery).

Other ways of measuring carbon dioxide in exhaled breath do not require blood samples, but these methods are sometimes less accurate and occasionally unavailable.