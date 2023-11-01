Brought to you bymsd logo
Glenoid Labral Tear

ByPaul L. Liebert, MD, Tomah Memorial Hospital, Tomah, WI
Reviewed/Revised Nov 2023
    The glenoid labrum, which cushions and helps stabilize the shoulder joint, can tear as a result of injury.

    (See also Overview of Sports Injuries.)

    The shoulders are ball-and-socket joints that allow the arms to have inward and outward rotation as well as forward, backward, and sideways movement (see Shoulder Anatomy). The shoulder tends to be unstable. It has been likened to a golf ball sitting on a tee because the socket (glenoid bone) is very shallow and small compared to the size of the ball (humeral head). To enhance stability, the socket is deepened by the labrum, a rubbery material attached around the lip of the glenoid bone. The labrum can tear during athletic activities, especially during throwing sports, or as a result of falling and landing on an outstretched arm.

    When the labrum tears, the athlete feels pain deep in the shoulder during movement, for example, when pitching a baseball. This discomfort may be accompanied by a painful clicking or clunking sensation and a feeling of catching in the shoulder.

    Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) may be necessary to make the diagnosis.

    Physical therapy is the usual initial treatment. If symptoms do not resolve, surgical repair is usually needed.

    Exercises to Stabilize the Shoulder Joint
    Prone Shoulder Extension
    Prone Shoulder Extension
    1. Lie on stomach with involved arm hanging off edge of bed with thumb pointed out away from body. 2. Keep elbow straig... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Side-Lying Shoulder External Rotation
    Side-Lying Shoulder External Rotation
    1. Lie on uninvolved side with pillow between arm and body on the involved side. 2. Bend involved elbow to 90°. 3. Sque... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction
    Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction
    1. Lie on stomach with involved arm down off edge of table and thumb pointed out away from body. 2. Squeeze shoulder bl... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction With External Rotation
    Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction With External Rotation
    1. Lie on stomach on bed with involved arm out to the side, off edge of bed and elbow bent to 90° with thumb toward the... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Standing Shoulder Scaption
    Standing Shoulder Scaption
    1. Begin with arm at side, keep elbow straight and thumb up. 2. Move arm forward approximately 30°. 3. In this positi... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Standing Resisted Shoulder External Rotation
    Standing Resisted Shoulder External Rotation
    1. Place one end of elastic band to a secure object at waist level. 2. Place pillow or towel roll between elbow and bod... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Standing Resisted Shoulder Internal Rotation
    Standing Resisted Shoulder Internal Rotation
    1. Place one end of elastic band to a secure object at waist level. 2. Place pillow or towel roll between elbow and bod... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Resisted Bent-Over Row
    Resisted Bent-Over Row
    1. Hold weight in hand on involved side. 2. Slightly bend hips and knees and support upper body with other hand placed ... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.