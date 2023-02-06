The ureters are the tubes that carry urine from the kidneys to the bladder.

(See Overview of Urinary Tract and Genital Injury.)

Organs of the Urinary Tract

Most injuries to the ureter occur during pelvic or abdominal operations, such as removal of the uterus (hysterectomy) or the colon (colectomy), cesarean delivery, or repair of an abdominal aortic aneurysm, or during ureteroscopy (an examination of the ureter with a rigid or flexible viewing tube). Another rare cause of ureteral injury is penetration by either a gunshot or stab wound. Rarely, blunt injuries, particularly those that cause the trunk to bend backward, can separate the upper part of the ureter from the kidney; such injuries are more common in children and young adolescents.

Complications If ureteral injuries are untreated, complications may result, such as Formation of a collection of pus (abscess)

Blockage of urine flow

Persistent urinary leakage and infection

Narrowing of the ureter (stricture)

Formation of an abnormal connection to another abdominal structure (fistula)

Symptoms of Ureteral Injuries People with ureteral injuries may complain simply of pain in the abdomen or the area between the ribs and the hip (flank), or they may notice urine leaking from their wound. Fever may accompany an infection caused by persistent urinary leakage. Blood may appear in the urine.

Diagnosis of Ureteral Injuries Imaging tests, exploratory surgery, or both Because ureteral injury is rarely the most likely cause of such symptoms, an injury to the ureter may not be recognized promptly. Usually, doctors suspect an injury when a person who has symptoms has had a recent surgical procedure or when a person has a wound that has penetrated the abdomen. When a ureteral injury is suspected, imaging tests are needed. The initial test is often computed tomography (CT) with radiopaque contrast agent. Sometimes, retrograde urography (an x-ray taken after a radiopaque contrast agent is instilled directly into the end of the ureter) is done, usually during cystoscopy (passing a flexible viewing tube through the urethra into the bladder). Sometimes, ureteral injuries are identified during surgery.