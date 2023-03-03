Heat exhaustion is excessive loss of salts (electrolytes) and fluids due to heat, leading to decreased blood volume that causes many symptoms, sometimes including fainting or collapse.

Heat exhaustion is one of several types of heat disorder.

Heat exhaustion is more severe than heat cramps. Fluids and salts are more depleted, and symptoms are more severe. Heat exhaustion may progress to heatstroke if people continue to be exposed to excessive heat.

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion Symptoms of heat exhaustion tend to be vague and similar to the symptoms of many other illnesses. People may not realize that their symptoms are related to the heat. Symptoms include Dizziness

Light-headedness

Weakness

Fatigue

Headache

Blurred vision

Muscle aches

Nausea

Vomiting Muscle cramps may occur but often do not. People may feel faint or even lose consciousness when standing. Drenching sweats are common. The heart rate and breathing rate may become rapid. Blood pressure may become low. Unlike in heatstroke, confusion and incoordination do not occur in heat exhaustion. Also, body temperature is usually normal and if it is high, it is generally not higher than 104° F (40° C).

Diagnosis of Heat Exhaustion Symptoms and a history of exposure to heat Heat exhaustion usually is diagnosed on the basis of the symptoms and occurrence after exposure to heat. Laboratory tests may be needed if doctors suspect a diagnosis other than heat exhaustion, or sometimes to measure the levels of sodium in the blood of people who may have drunk too much plain water.