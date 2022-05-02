Eyelid and Eyeball Lacerations

Surgery

Surgical repair is often necessary for eyeball lacerations, except for some injuries that affect only a small area of the thin mucous membrane that covers the cornea (conjunctiva). Even before surgery, antibiotics are given by vein (intravenously) to reduce the chance of infection within the eye. Ointments should be avoided.

A protective shield (either a commercial product or the bottom part of a paper cup) is taped over the eye to avoid unintentional pressure that could force the contents of the eye through the laceration. If any foreign body protrudes from the eyeball or around the eyeball, it should be left in place until an ophthalmologist can see the person.

Drugs for pain are given by vein or, if surgical repair is not needed, by mouth. If necessary, vomiting can be controlled with drugs that relieve nausea. A tetanus vaccine is given as soon as possible.