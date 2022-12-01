Nonfreezing Tissue Injuries

Immersion foot (trench foot) is a cold injury that develops when a foot is kept in wet, cold socks and shoes or boots for several days. The foot is pale, clammy, swollen, numb, and cold. After warming, the foot becomes red and painful to the touch. Sometimes blisters develop, which may open and become infected. The skin may become overly sensitive to changes in temperature and to even the lightest touch, and this sensitivity may last for weeks. The foot may also become overly sweaty.

Treatment consists primarily of the following measures:

Gently warming, drying, and cleansing the foot

Elevating the foot

Keeping the foot dry and warm

Some doctors give antibiotics to prevent infection. A tetanus boosternicotine impairs blood flow, avoiding smoking and use of nicotine products may help.

Rarely, this type of injury occurs in the hands.

Immersion foot can often be prevented by wearing properly fitting shoes or boots, changing socks, and drying the feet at least daily.