Most people with lymphocytic choriomeningitis have no or mild symptoms.

Symptoms, if they occur, develop about 1 to 2 weeks after people are infected.

Some people have a flu-like illness, with fever, chills, a general feeling of illness (malaise), weakness, muscle aches (especially in the lower back), and pain behind the eyes. People may be sensitive to light, lose their appetite, and feel nauseated or light-headed. Sore throat occurs less often.

After 5 days to 3 weeks, people usually improve for 1 or 2 days. Many of them then worsen. Fever and headache return, and a rash may appear. The joints of the fingers and hands may swell. Infection may spread to the salivary glands (causing mumps) and to the testes.

In a few people, the tissues that cover the brain and spinal cord (meninges) become infected (called meningitis). Meningitis typically causes a stiff neck that makes lowering the chin to the chest difficult or impossible. Very few people develop a brain infection (encephalitis), which may cause paralysis, problems with movement, or other symptoms of brain dysfunction.

If pregnant women become infected, the fetus may have problems, such as hydrocephalus (accumulation of excess fluid within the brain or meninges), chorioretinitis (an eye infection), and intellectual disability. Chorioretinitis can cause blurred vision, eye pain, sensitivity to light, and blindness. If pregnant women are infected during the 1st trimester, the fetus may die.