Parathyroid Tumors

Parathyroid adenomas are benign tumors that secrete excessive amounts of PTH, leading to hyperparathyroidism. In addition to hypercalcemia, hyperparathyroidism causes

Hypophosphatemia (low level of phosphate in the blood)

Release of the calcium and phosphate stored in the bones into the blood (bone resorption), which leads to osteoporosis

Parathyroid adenomas usually occur as isolated solitary tumors, and they are more common among older women. However, multiple parathyroid adenomas may occur in hereditary syndromes in people with multiple endocrine neoplasia (MEN). MEN syndromes are rare inherited disorders in which several endocrine glands (those that release hormones directly into the bloodstream) develop benign (noncancerous) or malignant (cancerous) tumors. Alternatively, the endocrine glands may simply become enlarged without forming tumors.

Most parathyroid adenomas do not cause symptoms and are identified when blood tests done for another reason reveal high calcium levels. If symptoms occur, they are usually due to hypercalcemia or kidney stones.

Doctors diagnose hyperparathyroidism based on elevated PTH levels in people with hypercalcemia. If the doctor finds elevated levels of PTH, further tests are needed, including

Measurement of calcium levels

Measurement of phosphorus levels

Imaging studies (to evaluate bone density and determine the presence of kidney stones)

Doctors sometimes use various imaging studies, such as high-resolution computed tomography (CT) with or without biopsy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), high-resolution ultrasonography, or angiography to identify the adenoma before surgery.

Treatment is usually surgical removal of the affected parathyroid gland. For people with only mildly elevated calcium levels who do not have symptoms or complications, doctors may instead monitor them regularly (called active surveillance).