Symptoms are due to the high level of calcium in the blood and include weakness and fatigue, constipation, loss of appetite, memory loss, poor concentration, confusion, and increased urination.

Diagnosis is by measuring levels of parathyroid hormone and calcium in the blood.

Surgery may be done to remove one or more overactive glands.

The parathyroid glands are located near the thyroid gland. Their exact location, and even the total number of glands, is quite variable. These glands secrete parathyroid hormone (PTH), which regulates calcium levels in the blood and tissues through its effects on bones, the kidneys, and the intestine. (See also Overview of Parathyroid Function.)

Hyperparathyroidism is most commonly caused by a parathyroid adenoma (a type of noncancerous tumor). Parathyroid adenomas are usually isolated and solitary. However, parathyroid adenomas may be part of certain hereditary disorders in which people have tumors of several endocrine glands (multiple endocrine neoplasia syndromes).

Hyperparathyroidism can also be the result of hyperplasia of the parathyroid glands. Hyperplasia is when there is an overall increase in size of an organ or tissue. In parathyroid hyperplasia, each parathyroid gland is enlarged. The cells of the gland appear normal when examined under a microscope, so it is not considered a type of cancer, but medical treatment or surgery is needed to reduce the amount of parathyroid tissue and restore the overactive parathyroid to normal.

The Parathyroid Glands

There are three types of hyperparathyroidism:

Primary hyperparathyroidism, due to a disorder of one or more parathyroid glands

Secondary hyperparathyroidism, due to a disorder elsewhere in the body that decreases the level of calcium in the blood (which makes the parathyroid gland increase PTH secretion in order to raise the calcium level)

Tertiary hyperparathyroidism, due to oversecretion of PTH that is not related to the level of calcium in the blood and is not caused by a parathyroid adenoma

Primary hyperparathyroidism Primary hyperparathyroidism results from excessive secretion of PTH due to a disorder of one or more parathyroid glands. About 85% of people with primary hyperparathyroidism have a parathyroid adenoma (a noncancerous tumor) involving just one parathyroid gland. About 15% of cases are due to hyperplasia or enlargement of all the parathyroid glands. Parathyroid cancer, which usually involves just one parathyroid gland, occurs in less than 1% of cases. The incidence of primary hyperparathyroidism increases with age and is higher in postmenopausal women. It also frequently occurs three or more decades after receiving radiation to the neck. Primary hyperparathyroidism causes hypercalcemia (high level of calcium in the blood), hypophosphatemia (low level of phosphate in the blood), and excessive bone resorption (transfer of calcium from bone tissue to the blood). Excessive bone resorption, in turn, leads to osteoporosis.

Secondary hyperparathyroidism Secondary hyperparathyroidism occurs when hypocalcemia (low level of calcium in the blood) due to a non-parathyroid disorder leads to chronic oversecretion of PTH. Secondary hyperparathyroidism occurs most commonly in people with advanced chronic kidney disease when decreased formation of active vitamin D in the kidneys and other factors lead to hypocalcemia and chronic stimulation of PTH secretion. Hyperphosphatemia (excess phosphate in the blood) that develops in response to chronic kidney disease also contributes.

Tertiary hyperparathyroidism Tertiary hyperparathyroidism results when PTH is secreted regardless of the calcium level in the blood. Tertiary hyperparathyroidism generally occurs in people with long-standing secondary hyperparathyroidism and in those who have had chronic kidney disease for several years.

Symptoms of Hyperparathyroidism Hyperparathyroidism often has no symptoms. Symptoms, when they occur, are due to hypercalcemia (excess calcium in the blood) and include weakness and fatigue, constipation, loss of appetite, poor concentration, memory loss, confusion, and increased urination. Complications Hypercalcemia frequently causes high levels of calcium in the urine (hypercalciuria), which can lead to kidney stones. Chronic hypercalcemia may also cause weakness and wasting of muscles. Excess PTH stimulates activity in bone cells (osteoclasts), which over time can cause the bones to weaken from loss of calcium.

Diagnosis of Hyperparathyroidism Blood tests It is common for a person with hyperparathyroidism to have no symptoms. Doctors often first recognize that hyperparathyroidism may be a problem when a blood test, usually done for another reason, shows an elevated level of calcium in the blood (hypercalcemia). Once hypercalcemia is confirmed, doctors usually then check the PTH level in the blood. The test is frequently repeated. The finding of a persistently elevated PTH level in a person with hypercalcemia confirms hyperparathyroidism. Normally, PTH regulates calcium in the blood. When calcium is low, the parathyroid glands secrete more PTH to increase calcium in the blood. When calcium in the blood is high, the parathyroid glands slow PTH secretion. Thus, having a high or even high normal PTH level at the same time as a high calcium level, is not normal. Sometimes imaging tests of the neck (for example,ultrasonography, magnetic resonance imaging, or computed tomography) are done to pinpoint the location of an abnormal parathyroid gland. Lab Test Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) Test