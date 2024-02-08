When the adrenal glands become underactive, they tend to produce inadequate amounts of all of the adrenal hormones, including corticosteroids (particularly cortisol) and mineralocorticoids (particularly aldosterone, which controls blood pressure and the levels of salt [sodium chloride] and potassium in the body). The adrenal glands also produce small amounts of testosterone and estrogen and other similar sex hormones (androgens, such as dehydroepiandrosterone [DHEA]), levels of which also are reduced in people with adrenal insufficiency.

Thus, insufficient adrenal hormones can affect the balance of water, sodium, and potassium in the body, as well as the body’s ability to control blood pressure and react to stress. In addition, loss of androgens may cause a loss of body hair in women. In men, testosterone from the testes more than makes up for this loss. DHEA may have additional effects that do not relate to androgens.

When the adrenal glands are destroyed by infection or cancer, the adrenal medulla and thus the source of epinephrine, is also lost. However, this loss does not cause symptoms.

A deficiency of aldosterone, in particular, causes the body to excrete large amounts of sodium and retain potassium, leading to low levels of sodium and high levels of potassium in the blood. The kidneys are not able to retain sodium easily, so a person loses too much sodium, the level of sodium in the blood falls, and the person becomes dehydrated. Severe dehydration and a low sodium level reduce blood volume and can lead to shock.

Corticosteroid deficiency leads to an extreme sensitivity to insulin so that the level of sugar in the blood may fall dangerously low (hypoglycemia). The deficiency prevents the body from manufacturing carbohydrates, which are needed for cells to function, and protein, for fighting infections properly and controlling inflammation. Muscles weaken, and even the heart can become weak and unable to pump blood adequately. In addition, the blood pressure may become dangerously low.

People with adrenal insufficiency are not able to produce the additional corticosteroids that are needed when the body is stressed. People therefore are susceptible to serious symptoms and complications when confronted with illness, extreme fatigue, severe injury, surgery, or, possibly, severe psychologic stress.