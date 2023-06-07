Inheritance of Single-Gene Disorders

Genes are segments of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) that contain the code for a specific protein that functions in one or more types of cells in the body or code for functional RNA molecules.

Chromosomes are made of a very long strand of DNA and contain many genes (hundreds to thousands). Except for certain cells (for example, sperm and egg cells), every normal human cell contains 23 pairs of chromosomes. There are 22 pairs of nonsex (autosomal) chromosomes and one pair of sex chromosomes, for a total of 46 chromosomes. Normally, each pair consists of one chromosome from the mother and one from the father.

The sex chromosomes determine whether a fetus becomes male or female. A male has one X and one Y sex chromosome. The X comes from his mother and the Y comes from his father. A female has two X chromosomes. One X comes from her mother and the other X comes from her father.

The traits (any gene-determined characteristic, such as eye color) produced by a gene can be characterized as

Dominant

Recessive

Dominant traits are expressed when even one copy of the gene for that trait is present.

Recessive traits carried on autosomal chromosomes can be expressed only when two copies of the gene for that trait are present, one on each of the pair of chromosomes. People with one copy of an abnormal gene for a recessive trait (and who thus do not have the disorder) are called carriers.

With codominant traits, both copies of a gene are expressed to some extent. An example of a codominant trait is blood type. If a person has one gene coding for blood type A and one gene coding for blood type B, the person has both A and B blood types expressed (blood type AB).

An X-linked (sex-linked) gene is one that is carried on an X chromosome. X-linking also determines expression. Among males, almost all genes on the X chromosome, whether the trait is dominant or recessive, are expressed because there is no paired gene to offset their expression.

Penetrance and expressivity Penetrance is defined as the percentage of people who have the allele (the specific form of a gene responsible for the variations in which a given trait can be expressed) and who develop the corresponding phenotype (trait). For example, if half the people with a allele show its trait, its penetrance is 50%. Penetrance may be complete or incomplete. A gene with incomplete penetrance is not always expressed even when the trait it produces is dominant or when the trait is recessive and present on both chromosomes. Penetrance of a given gene may vary from person to person and may depend on a person’s age. Even when a specific allele is not expressed (nonpenetrance), the unaffected carrier of the allele can pass it to their children, who may have the trait. Expressivity refers to how much a trait affects a single person, that is, whether the person is greatly, moderately, or mildly affected. How Genes Affect People: Penetrance and Expressivity