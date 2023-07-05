Montefiore Medical Center, The University Hospital of Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Inside the nose is the nasal cavity, which is divided into two passages by the nasal septum. The nasal septum is composed of both bone and cartilage and extends from the nostrils to the back of the nose.

Ulcers (sores) and holes (perforations) in the nasal septum may occur as a result of

Nasal surgery

Repeated injury (such as from repeatedly picking the nose)

Cosmetic piercing

Exposure to toxins (such as acids, chromium, phosphorus, and copper vapor)



Pure oxygen inhaled through the nose, as is delivered through nasal prongs or a nasal mask

Autoimmune disorders or infections such as tuberculosis, leprosy, granulomatosis with polyangiitis (formerly called Wegener granulomatosis), and syphilis

Frequent use of snorted through the nose (because it decreases blood flow)

Symptoms of Perforations of the Septum Symptoms may include crusting around the ulcer or perforation and repeated nosebleeds. People who have small perforations in the septum may make a whistling sound when they breathe.

Diagnosis of Perforations of the Septum A doctor's evaluation

Sometimes, laboratory studies and/or biopsy Doctors examine the front part of the nose and, to view septal perforations, insert an endoscope (a flexible viewing tube) into the nose. If doctors suspect an infection or autoimmune disorder is the cause of the perforation, cultures for infection, other blood tests, and biopsy may be required.