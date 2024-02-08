Sometimes the epiglottis becomes infected with bacteria.

Epiglottitis caused by Haemophilus influenzae type Bused to be most common among children, but routine vaccination against Haemophilus has almost eliminated this infection in children. Now more cases of epiglottitis occur in adults. However, children may get epiglottitis caused by other bacteria, and adults and unvaccinated children can still be infected by Haemophilus influenzae type B.

The swelling caused by this infection may block the airway and lead to difficulty breathing and death. Because children have a smaller airway than adults, epiglottitis is much more dangerous in children but can also be fatal in adults.

Children with epiglottitis often have bacteria in the bloodstream (bacteremia), which sometimes spreads the infection to the lungs, the joints, the tissues covering the brain (meninges), the sac around the heart, or the tissues beneath the skin.