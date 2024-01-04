Brought to you bymsd logo
Myringitis

(Bullous Myringitis)

ByTaha A. Jan, MD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Reviewed/Revised Jan 2024
    Myringitis is a bacterial or viral infection of the eardrum.

    Myringitis is a form of acute otitis media and is caused by a variety of viruses and bacteria. The bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae and Mycoplasma are common causes.

    The eardrum becomes inflamed, and small, fluid-filled blisters (vesicles) form on its surface. Vesicles may also be present in otitis media, but myringitis does not cause pus or fluid to develop in the middle ear. Pain begins suddenly and lasts for 24 to 48 hours. People with myringitis may have some hearing loss and a fever.

    Doctors diagnose myringitis by looking at the eardrum with an otoscope (a handheld light used to look at the ear canal and eardrum).

    Because it is difficult to tell whether the infection is viral or bacterial, most people are treated with antibiotics and pain relievers (analgesics). Analgesics may be given by mouth or as ear drops. A doctor may need to rupture the vesicles with a small blade to relieve the pain.

