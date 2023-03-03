The most common cause of short-lived (acute, lasting less than 3 weeks) laryngitis is

Viral infection of the upper airways, such as the common cold

Laryngitis also may accompany bronchitis or any other inflammation or infection of the upper airways. Excessive use of the voice, allergies, inhalation of certain medications, or irritants such as cigarette smoke can cause acute or persistent (chronic) laryngitis. Bacterial infections of the larynx are extremely rare.

Chronic laryngitis, in which symptoms last longer than 3 weeks, also may be caused by gastroesophageal reflux or, less commonly, by lingering bronchitis. People with bulimia who vomit frequently may develop laryngitis.