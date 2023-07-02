What causes laryngitis?

What causes laryngitis?

Laryngitis that lasts less than 3 weeks is usually caused by:

A cold (most common cause)

Any infection that makes you cough a lot

Overuse of your voice (talking or singing a lot)

An allergic reaction

Breathing in things that irritate your throat, such as cigarette smoke

Laryngitis that lasts longer than 3 weeks may be caused by irritation from: