Introduction to Biology of the Ears, Nose, and Throat

The ears, nose, and throat are located near each other and have separate but related functions.

The ears and nose are sensory organs, which are necessary for the senses of hearing, balance, and smell.

The throat mainly functions as a pathway through which food and fluids travel to the esophagus (the hollow tube that leads from the throat to the stomach) and air passes to the lungs.

Primary care doctors often diagnose and treat disorders involving these organs, but otolaryngologists (also called ear, nose, and throat or ENT doctors) specialize in them.