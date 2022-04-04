Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Introduction to Biology of the Ears, Nose, and Throat

ByDavid M. Kaylie, MS, MD, Duke University Medical Center
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2022 | Modified Sept 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    The ears, nose, and throat are located near each other and have separate but related functions.

    The ears and nose are sensory organs, which are necessary for the senses of hearing, balance, and smell.

    The throat mainly functions as a pathway through which food and fluids travel to the esophagus (the hollow tube that leads from the throat to the stomach) and air passes to the lungs.

    Primary care doctors often diagnose and treat disorders involving these organs, but otolaryngologists (also called ear, nose, and throat or ENT doctors) specialize in them.

    Ear, Nose, and Throat

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.