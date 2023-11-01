Definition of Drug Dynamics

VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Drug dynamics (pharmacodynamics) involves what a drug does to the human body.
Drug dynamics describes the following properties of drugs:
Therapeutic effects (such as relief of pain and reduction of blood pressure)
Side effects (see Drug Action and Chemical Interactions)
Where the drug acts on the body (site of activity)
How the drug acts on the body (mechanism of action)
A drug’s effects on the body may be influenced by many factors, such as
A person’s age (see Aging and Drugs)
A person's genetic makeup
The presence of other medical conditions in addition to ones being treated (see Overview of Response to Drugs)