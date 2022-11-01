Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Vitamin K Excess

(Vitamin K Toxicity)

ByLarry E. Johnson, MD, PhD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Reviewed/Revised Nov 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Vitamin K toxicity is rare but is most common in formula-fed infants. 

    Vitamin K has two forms:

    • Phylloquinone: This form occurs in plants and is consumed in the diet. It is absorbed better when it is consumed with fat. Phylloquinone is not toxic, even in large amounts.

    • Menaquinone: This form is produced by bacteria in the intestine, but only small amounts of it are produced. In some countries, this form is used for supplementation.

    Vitamin K is necessary for normal blood clotting. It is also needed for healthy bones and other tissues.

    The effects of vitamin K toxicity can include anemia due to rupture of red blood cells and jaundice. Jaundice in newborns can cause kernicterus (a type of brain damage). 

    (See also Overview of Vitamins.)

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.