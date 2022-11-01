Vitamin A Excess

VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
The diagnosis is based on symptoms and blood tests.
High-dose supplements of beta-carotene may increase the risk of cancer, but carotenoids consumed in fruits and vegetables do not seem to increase this risk.
Later symptoms include severe headaches and general weakness. Bone and joint pain are common, especially among children. Fractures may occur easily, especially in older people. Children may lose their appetite and not grow and develop normally. Their skin may itch. The liver and spleen may enlarge.
Physical examination
Blood tests