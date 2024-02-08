Brought to you bymsd logo
Lower Esophageal Ring

(Schatzki Ring; B Ring)

ByKristle Lee Lynch, MD, Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2024
A lower esophageal ring narrows the lower esophagus and is most likely present at birth.

The esophagus is the hollow tube that leads from the throat (pharynx) to the stomach. (See also Overview of Esophageal Obstructions.)

Some lower esophageal rings may be caused by inflammation of the esophagus due to acid reflux or pills that are not completely swallowed (pill-induced esophagitis).

Normally, the lower esophagus has a diameter of about ¾ inch (about 2 centimeters). However, it may be narrowed to ½ inch in diameter (about 1¼ centimeters) or less by a ring of tight tissue, which may cause difficulty in swallowing solids. This symptom can begin at any age but usually does not begin until after age 25. The swallowing difficulty (dysphagia) comes and goes and is especially aggravated by meat and dry bread.

Often, the ring is found when doctors look down the esophagus with a flexible tube (endoscopy) to look for reasons why people are having difficulty swallowing. Barium swallow x-rays also show the ring. In this test, people are given barium in a liquid before x-rays are taken. The barium outlines the esophagus, making abnormalities easier to see.

Esophageal Ring
This photo shows an esophageal ring. Esophageal rings are smooth rings of mucosa that narrow the esophagus.
Photo provided by David M. Martin, MD.

Treatment of Lower Esophageal Ring

  • Thorough chewing

  • Sometimes widening of the esophagus

Chewing food thoroughly followed by taking sips of water usually prevents symptoms.

A doctor may fix the narrowing by passing an endoscope through the mouth and throat and into the esophagus or may use a blunt-tipped instrument (called a bougie) to widen the passageway.

In rare cases, doctors widen the constricting ring by doing a surgical procedure.

