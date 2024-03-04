Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Bacterial Tracheitis

ByRajeev Bhatia, MD, Phoenix Children's Hospital
Reviewed/Revised Mar 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Bacterial tracheitis is a serious infection of the windpipe (trachea) caused by bacteria.

Bacterial tracheitis is rare and can affect children of any age. The bacteria Staphylococcus aureus and streptococci are the most frequent causes.

The infection develops suddenly and is characterized by a loud squeaking noise (stridor) when the child breathes in, high fever, and often large amounts of pus-filled secretions.

Rarely, bacterial tracheitis develops as a complication of croup (inflammation of the trachea and voice box) or endotracheal intubation (insertion of a plastic breathing tube through the mouth or nose into the trachea).

Diagnosis of Bacterial Tracheitis

  • Laryngoscopy

  • Neck x-rays

A doctor bases the diagnosis of bacterial tracheitis on symptoms.

To confirm the diagnosis, a doctor examines the throat with a thin viewing tube (laryngoscope). X-rays often are taken of the neck to show the abnormalities that distinguish bacterial tracheitis from croup.

Treatment of Bacterial Tracheitis

  • Endotracheal intubation

  • Antibiotics

With treatment, most children recover completely.

Very ill children require endotracheal intubation. The tube keeps the airway from swelling shut.

Intravenous antibiotics are given to treat the infection.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.