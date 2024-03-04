Bacterial tracheitis is a serious infection of the windpipe (trachea) caused by bacteria.

Bacterial tracheitis is rare and can affect children of any age. The bacteria Staphylococcus aureus and streptococci are the most frequent causes.

The infection develops suddenly and is characterized by a loud squeaking noise (stridor) when the child breathes in, high fever, and often large amounts of pus-filled secretions.

Rarely, bacterial tracheitis develops as a complication of croup (inflammation of the trachea and voice box) or endotracheal intubation (insertion of a plastic breathing tube through the mouth or nose into the trachea).

Diagnosis of Bacterial Tracheitis Laryngoscopy

Neck x-rays A doctor bases the diagnosis of bacterial tracheitis on symptoms. To confirm the diagnosis, a doctor examines the throat with a thin viewing tube (laryngoscope). X-rays often are taken of the neck to show the abnormalities that distinguish bacterial tracheitis from croup.