Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is poor or short attention span and/or excessive activity and impulsiveness inappropriate for the child’s age that interferes with functioning or development.

ADHD is a brain condition that is present from birth or develops shortly after birth.

Some children mainly have difficulty with sustained attention, concentration, and ability to complete tasks; some children are overactive and impulsive; and some are both.

Doctors use questionnaires completed by parents and teachers as well as observations of the child to make the diagnosis.

Psychostimulant or other medications plus structured environments, routines, a school intervention plan, and modified parenting techniques are often needed.

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one type of neurodevelopmental disorder.

Although there is considerable controversy about the number of children affected, it is estimated that ADHD affects 5 to 15% of children and is twice as common among boys.

Many features of ADHD are often noticed before age 4 and invariably before age 12, but they may not interfere significantly with academic performance and social functioning until the middle school years.

ADHD was previously called just attention deficit disorder (ADD). However, the common occurrence of hyperactivity in affected children—which is really a physical extension of attention deficit and impulsivity—led to a change to the current terminology.

ADHD has 3 forms

Inattentive

Hyperactive/impulsive

Combined

The symptoms of ADHD range from mild to severe and can become exaggerated or become a problem in certain environments, such as at home or at school. The constraints of school and organized lifestyles make appropriate management of ADHD more critical. Although some of the symptoms of ADHD can also occur in children without ADHD, they are more frequent and severe in children with ADHD.

ADHD in adults Although ADHD is considered a disorder of children and always starts during childhood, it may not be recognized until adolescence or adulthood. The neurologic differences continue into adulthood, and about half of people continue to have behavior symptoms in adulthood. In adults, symptoms include Difficulty concentrating

Difficulty completing tasks (poor executive skills)

Restlessness

Mood swings

Impatience

Difficulty in maintaining relationships ADHD can be more difficult to diagnose during adulthood. Symptoms may be similar to those of mental disorders, including mood disorders and anxiety disorders. Adults who abuse alcohol and recreational drugs may also have similar symptoms. Doctors ask adults to complete questionnaires to diagnose ADHD, but they may also need to review records from school to confirm a pattern of inattention or impulsivity. Adults with ADHD may benefit from the same types of stimulant medications as do affected children. They may also need counseling to help them improve their time management and develop other coping skills.

Causes of ADHD ADHD has no known single specific cause, but genetic (inherited) factors are often present. Research indicates that ADHD likely involves abnormalities in neurotransmitters (substances that transmit nerve impulses within the brain). Some other risk factors include low birth weight (under 3 pounds [1500 grams]), head injury, brain infection, iron deficiency, obstructive sleep apnea, and lead exposure, as well as . ADHD also is associated with traumatic events during childhood, for example, violence, abuse, or neglect. Some people have raised concerns about whether food additives and sugar may cause ADHD. Although some children seem to become overactive or impulsive after eating foods containing sugar, studies have confirmed that the brain differences that lead to ADHD are present at birth and that food and environmental factors do not cause the disorder.

Symptoms of ADHD ADHD is primarily a problem with sustained attention, concentration, and task persistence (ability to finish a task). Affected children may also be overactive and impulsive. Preschool children with ADHD may have problems with communication and appear to have social interaction problems. As children reach school age, they may seem inattentive. They may fidget and squirm. They may be impulsive and talk out of turn. During later childhood, such children may move their legs restlessly, move and fidget their hands, talk impulsively, and forget easily, and they may be disorganized. They are generally not aggressive. Signs of ADHD About 20 to 60% of children with ADHD have learning disabilities affecting reading, math, or written language, and most have academic problems such as poor grades due to disorganization or incomplete homework (executive skills). Work may be messy, with careless mistakes and an absence of considered thought. Affected children often behave as if their mind is elsewhere and they are not listening. They often do not follow through on requests or complete schoolwork, chores, or other duties. There may be frequent shifts from one incomplete task to another. Affected children may have issues with self-esteem, depression, anxiety, or opposition to authority by the time they reach adolescence. About 60% of young children have such problems as temper tantrums, and most older children have a low tolerance for frustration.

Diagnosis of ADHD A doctor's evaluation The diagnosis of ADHD is based on the number, frequency, and severity of signs. Children must have 6 or more signs of inattention or of hyperactivity and impulsivity (or 6 from each group to diagnose the combined type of ADHD; see Signs of ADHD). Signs must be present in at least 2 separate environments (typically, home and school) so that a child's reaction to specific problems in one situation is not mistaken for ADHD. Occurrence of signs just at home or just at school and nowhere else does not qualify as ADHD because such signs may be caused by the specific situation. Signs must also be more pronounced than would be expected for the child’s developmental level and must be present for 6 months or more. Often, diagnosis is difficult because it depends on the judgment of the observer. Also, children who are primarily inattentive may escape notice until their academic performance becomes adversely affected. There is no laboratory test for ADHD. Questionnaires about various aspects of behavior and development can help doctors and psychologists make the diagnosis. Because learning disorders are common, many children receive psychological testing both to help determine whether ADHD exists and to detect the presence of a specific learning disorder, either as a cause for inattention or as a coexisting problem. A physical examination and sometimes various blood and other tests to rule out other disorders are also done. ADHD: Epidemic or Over-Diagnosis?

Treatment of ADHD Psychostimulant medications

Behavior modification Treatment recommendations for children with ADHD vary by age: Preschool-aged children: Initial treatment is with behavioral therapy. Medications may be considered if the response to behavioral interventions is inadequate or if the symptoms are moderate to severe.

School-aged children: Initial treatment is behavioral therapy in combination with medications. The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires public schools to provide free and appropriate education to children and adolescents with ADHD. Education must be provided in the least restrictive, most inclusive setting possible—that is, a setting in which the children have every opportunity to interact with peers who do not have a disability and have equal access to community resources. The Americans with Disability Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act also provide for accommodations in schools and other public settings. Medication therapy are the psychostimulants most often prescribed. They are equally effective and have similar side effects. A number of slow-release (longer-acting) preparations are available in addition to the regular forms and allow for once-daily dosing and may help to prevent inappropriate use. Side effects of psychostimulant medications may include Sleep disturbances (such as insomnia)

Appetite suppression

Headaches

Stomachaches

Elevated heart rate and blood pressure

Depression, sadness, or anxiety Most children have no side effects except perhaps a decreased appetite. All side effects disappear when the medication is stopped. However, when taken in large doses for a long time, stimulants can slow children’s growth, and this slowed growth can continue into adulthood, so doctors monitor weight and height. If children are growing slowly or have other significant side effects, doctors may advise "drug holidays." A drug holiday is stopping the stimulant medication at times when children do not need to be as attentive and focused, for example on weekends or during vacations from school. However, some children have great difficulty functioning even outside of school and may not tolerate drug holidays. A number of other medications can be used to treat inattentiveness and behavioral symptoms. These medications include



Antidepressants

Antianxiety medications Sometimes, a combination of medications is used. Behavior management To minimize the effects of ADHD, structures, routines, a school intervention plan, and modified parenting techniques are often needed. Children without significant behavior challenges may benefit from medication treatment alone. However, stimulants do not work around the clock, so adaptations may be needed to help with organizational and other skills. Behavioral therapy conducted by a child psychologist is sometimes combined with medication treatment.