People can live their whole lives without ever knowing they have a Meckel diverticulum, but occasionally the abnormality causes complications. Although diverticula are equally common among boys and girls, boys are 2 to 3 times more likely to have complications.

Complications of Meckel diverticulum include

Bleeding

Obstruction (blockage)

Diverticulitis

Perforation

Tumors

Over half the time, the diverticulum contains tissue like that of the stomach, pancreas, or both. If stomach tissue is present, it can secrete acid just like the stomach does. This acid may cause ulcers and bleeding of the nearby intestine. Bleeding is more common among children under 5 years of age.

Obstruction can occur at any age but is more common among older children and adults. In children, obstruction is most likely caused by intussusception of the diverticulum.

A Meckel diverticulum may also become inflamed (diverticulitis). Acute Meckel diverticulitis can occur at any age, but older children are most affected.

A perforation (hole) in the diverticulum causes peritonitis, which is a very serious and painful inflammation of the abdominal cavity.

Tumors, including carcinoid tumors, are rare and occur mainly in adults.