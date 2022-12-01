Chondromalacia patellae is softening of the cartilage under the kneecap (patella), causing knee pain.

Chondromalacia patellae typically develops in adolescents. Joggers are especially susceptible. The cause of chondromalacia patellae is probably a minor, repetitive injury resulting from misalignment of the kneecap. The misalignment causes the cartilage on the underside of the kneecap to grate against other bones when the knee bends.

Inside the Knee (Side View)

Dull, aching pain is felt all around and behind the knee. There is no swelling. Climbing (especially going up or down stairs), playing certain sports, sitting for a long time, and running usually worsen the pain.

A doctor bases the diagnosis of chondromalacia patellae on the symptoms and a physical examination.