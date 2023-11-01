Trisomy 13 is a chromosomal disorder caused by an extra chromosome 13 that results in severe intellectual disability and physical abnormalities.

Trisomy 13 is caused by an extra chromosome 13.

Infants are typically small and often have major brain, eye, face, and heart defects.

Tests can be done before or after birth to confirm the diagnosis.

There is no cure for trisomy 13.

Chromosomes are structures within cells that contain DNA and many genes. Genes are segments of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and contain the code for a specific protein that functions in one or more types of cells in the body. Genes contain instructions that determine how the body is supposed to look and function. (See Genes and Chromosomes for a discussion about genetics.)

An extra chromosome, making three of the same chromosome (instead of the normal two), is called trisomy. Children who have trisomy 13 have a third chromosome 13.

Trisomy 13 occurs in about 2 out of 10,000 pregnancies. The extra chromosome usually comes from the mother. The risk of trisomy 13 increases with the mother's age.

Symptoms of Trisomy 13 In the womb, affected fetuses are typically not very active. The amount of amniotic fluid may be too much or too little. Physical abnormalities At birth, newborns tend to be small. The brain typically does not develop properly, and these children have many facial abnormalities such as cleft lip and cleft palate, small eyes, defects of the iris (the colored area of the eye), and underdeveloped retinas (the clear, light-sensitive structures at the back of the eyes). The ears are abnormally shaped and usually low-set. Defects in the scalp and openings in the skin are common. Loose folds of skin often are present over the back of the neck. Newborns commonly have a single crease in the palm, extra fingers and toes (polydactyly), and poorly developed fingernails. Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate: Defects of the Face Other abnormalities About 80% of newborns have severe heart defects. A defect called ventricular septal defect, in which there is an abnormal opening between the right and left ventricles, is common. Undescended testes and an abnormal scrotum occur in boys. An abnormally formed uterus occurs in girls. Newborns frequently have prolonged periods of no breathing (apnea). Hearing loss is common and is often suspected but can be difficult to confirm because these children are severely intellectually disabled.

Diagnosis of Trisomy 13 Before birth, ultrasonography of the fetus or blood tests of the mother

Before birth, chorionic villus sampling, amniocentesis, or both

After birth, the appearance of the infant and blood tests of the infant (See also Next-generation sequencing technologies.) Before birth, trisomy 13 may be suspected based on findings detected during an ultrasound of the fetus. Doctors also can do a test to find deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) from the fetus in the mother's blood and use this DNA to determine an increased risk of trisomy 13. This test is called noninvasive prenatal screening (NIPS) or cell-free fetal DNA analysis. If doctors suspect trisomy 13 based on the results of these tests, they often confirm the diagnosis using chorionic villus sampling, amniocentesis, or both. Lab Test Prenatal Cell-Free DNA Screening After birth, the infant's physical appearance may suggest the diagnosis of trisomy 13. To confirm the diagnosis, the infant's chromosomes are analyzed using a blood test.

Treatment of Trisomy 13 Support for the family There is no cure for trisomy 13. It is recommended that family members seek support.

Prognosis for Trisomy 13 In the past, most infants died soon after birth. However, in recent times, some infants have been living longer.