First Few Days After Birth

Most newborns have a mild rash sometime during the first week after birth. The rash usually appears in areas of the body rubbed by clothing—the arms, legs, and back—and rarely on the face. It tends to disappear without treatment. Applying lotions or powders, using perfumed soaps, and putting a cover over diapers that does not allow moisture to dry are likely to make the rash worse, especially in hot weather. Dryness and some skin peeling often occur after a few days, especially in the creases at the wrists and ankles.

Newborns may develop a yellow color to their skin (jaundice) after the first day of life. Jaundice occurs because the newborn's liver needs to shift from functioning inside the womb to functioning outside the womb. However, jaundice that appears before 24 hours of age is of particular concern and may indicate more serious problems. If the newborn develops jaundice, the doctors usually do a blood test to measure the level of bilirubin, which is the main pigment in bile. If the level of bilirubin is above a certain number, treatment with phototherapy is begun. In phototherapy, the newborn is placed without clothes under special lights ("bili" lights) to break down the bilirubin so it can be eliminated. The lights may be needed for 2 days to a week. Typical newborn jaundice should go away by 2 weeks of age. An infant who has jaundice that occurs after or continues after 2 weeks of age should be evaluated by a health care professional.