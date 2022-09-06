Congenital torticollis is a birth defect in which the head becomes tilted at or soon after birth.

Birth defects, also called congenital anomalies, are physical abnormalities that occur before a baby is born. "Congenital" means "present at birth." (See also Introduction to Birth Defects of the Face, Bones, Joints, and Muscles.)

The most common cause of congenital torticollis is

Injury to the baby's neck during delivery

The injury may damage neck muscles and/or cause a collection of blood (hematoma) in the neck muscles. These can lead to an abnormal thickening of neck tissue (fibrosis) and neck muscle stiffening (contracture). Very rarely, bones of the spine (vertebrae) are broken or dislocated during birth.

Other causes of torticollis that develop within the first few days or weeks of life include congenital spinal abnormalities such as

Klippel-Feil syndrome (fusion of the vertebrae in the neck, a short neck, and a low hairline)

Atlanto-occipital fusion (which is fusion of the first vertebra to the bottom of the skull)

Diagnosis of Congenital Torticollis A doctor's evaluation

Usually x-rays To diagnose the defect, doctors do a physical examination. They also do imaging tests, such as x-rays of the bones of the neck and shoulders, to look for problems.