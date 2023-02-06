Cervical spondylosis is degeneration of the bones in the neck (vertebrae) and the disks between them, putting pressure on (compressing) the spinal cord in the neck.

Osteoarthritis is the most common cause of cervical spondylosis.

The first symptoms are often an unsteady, jerky walk and pain and loss of flexibility in the neck.

Magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography can confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment includes a soft neck collar, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and sometimes surgery.

(See also Overview of Spinal Cord Disorders and Cervical Spinal Stenosis.)

Cervical spondylosis usually affects middle-aged and older people. It is a common cause of spinal cord dysfunction among people older than 60.

As people age, osteoarthritis becomes more common. It causes vertebrae in the neck to degenerate. When bone in the vertebrae attempts to repair itself, it overgrows, producing abnormal outgrowths of bone (spurs) and narrowing of the spinal canal in the neck. (The spinal canal is the passageway that runs through the center of the spine and contains the spinal cord.) The disks between the vertebrae degenerate, causing the spinal canal to narrow even more. Normally, the disks cushion and protect the spine. But the degenerated disks no longer provide cushioning. As a result, the spinal cord is more susceptible to injury caused by sudden movements. For example, minor neck trauma due to a fall can severely damage the spinal cord. These age-related changes may gradually result in spinal cord compression, causing the cord to malfunction.

Some people are born with a narrow spinal canal. In them, compression due to spondylosis may cause more severe problems.

Often, the spinal nerve roots (the part of spinal nerves located next to the spinal cord—see figure How the Spine Is Organized) are also compressed.

Causes of Cervical Spondylosis Symptoms of cervical spondylosis may result from compression of the spinal cord, the spinal nerve roots, or both. If the spinal cord is compressed, the first sign is usually a change in walking. Leg movements may become jerky (spastic), and walking becomes unsteady. Sensation below the neck may be decreased. The neck may be painful and become less flexible. Reflexes in the legs typically become exaggerated, sometimes causing muscles to contract involuntarily (called spasms). Coughing, sneezing, and other movements of the neck may worsen symptoms. Abnormal sensations and/or paralysis may develop in the hands and feet. Sometimes the hands are affected more than the legs and feet. If severe, compression may impair bladder and bowel function. If minor neck trauma severely damages the spinal cord, all four limbs may suddenly become paralyzed. If spinal nerve roots are compressed, the neck is usually painful, and the pain often radiates to the head, shoulders, or arms. Muscles in one or both arms may become weak and waste away.

Diagnosis of Cervical Spondylosis Magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography Doctors suspect cervical spondylosis based on symptoms, especially in older people or in people who have osteoarthritis. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), or myelography with CT can confirm the diagnosis. MRI provides much more information because it shows the spinal cord and roots. CT does not show them. However, both procedures show where the spinal canal is narrowed, how compressed the spinal cord is, and which spinal nerve roots may be affected.