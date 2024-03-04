Plexuses (networks of interwoven nerve fibers from different spinal nerves) may be damaged by injury, tumors, pockets of blood (hematomas), or autoimmune reactions.

Pain, weakness, and loss of sensation occur in all or part of an arm or a leg.

Electromyography and nerve conduction studies help doctors locate the damage, and magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography helps identify the cause.

Sometimes treating the disorder causing the problem improves nerve function.

(See also Overview of the Peripheral Nervous System.)

A plexus is like an electrical junction box, which distributes wires to different parts of a house. In a plexus, nerve fibers from different spinal nerves (which connect the spinal cord to the rest of the body) are sorted. The fibers are recombined so that all fibers going to a specific body part are put together in one nerve. Damage to nerves in the major plexuses causes problems in the arms or legs that these nerves supply.

The major plexuses are the

Brachial plexus, which is located in the neck and shoulders and which distributes nerves throughout the arms

Lumbosacral plexus, which distributes nerves to the pelvis and legs

The lumbosacral plexus includes the

Lumbar plexus, located in the lower back

Sacral plexus, located in the pelvis

Nerve Junction Boxes: The Plexuses

Causes of Plexus Disorders The most common causes of damage to a plexus are Physical injury

Cancer An accident that pulls the arm or severely bends the arm at the shoulder may damage the brachial plexus (located near the shoulder). In newborns, the brachial plexus can be damaged during birth if the delivery requires pulling or other maneuvers. A fall can injure the lumbosacral plexus (located near the hip). A cancer growing in the breast or upper part of the lung can invade and destroy the brachial plexus. Cancer of the intestine, bladder, or prostate can invade the lumbosacral plexus. Other masses, such as a noncancerous (benign) tumor, an abscess, or a pocket of blood (hematoma), may cause plexus disorders by putting pressure on a plexus. Diabetes or radiation therapy for breast cancer, which can damage nerves throughout the body, may also damage nerves in a plexus. Acute brachial neuritis (Parsonage-Turner syndrome, or neuralgic amyotrophy) is sudden malfunction of the brachial plexus due to inflammation rather than injury or cancer. It is probably caused by an autoimmune reaction—when the body produces antibodies that attack its own tissues—or a virus. This disorder occurs primarily in men. It typically occurs in young adults but can occur at any age.

Symptoms of Plexus Disorders Malfunction of the brachial plexus causes pain, weakness, and loss of sensation in an arm. All or part of the arm (such as the forearm or biceps) may be affected. If the cause is an injury, recovery tends to occur slowly, over several months. Some severe injuries cause permanent weakness. Acute brachial neuritis causes severe pain in the upper arms and shoulders. Usually, the arm becomes weak and reflexes are impaired as the pain resolves. People may not be able to make an ο with their thumb and index finger. Weakness develops within 3 to 10 days. Then people typically regain their strength over the next few months. Malfunction of the lumbosacral plexus causes pain in the lower back and leg as well as weakness and loss of sensation in all or part of a leg (such as the foot or calf). Recovery depends on the cause.

Diagnosis of Plexus Disorders Electromyography and nerve conduction studies

Magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography Doctors suspect that a plexus is involved when symptoms are located in a part of the body supplied by a specific plexus. The location of the symptoms indicates which plexus is affected. Electromyography and nerve conduction studies can also help locate the damage. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT) can help determine whether a cancer, another mass, or an injury is causing the plexus disorder.