Trigeminal neuralgia is severe facial pain due to malfunction of the 5th cranial nerve (trigeminal nerve). This nerve carries sensory information from the face to the brain and controls the muscles involved in chewing.

The cause is usually an abnormally positioned artery that compresses the trigeminal nerve.

People have repeated short, lightning-like bursts of excruciating stabbing pain in the lower part of the face.

Doctors base the diagnosis on the characteristic pain.



(See also Overview of the Cranial Nerves.)

Trigeminal neuralgia usually affects mainly adults, especially older people. It is more common among women.

A common cause of trigeminal neuralgia is

An abnormally positioned artery that compresses the trigeminal nerve near where it exits the brain

Occasionally in younger people, trigeminal neuralgia results from nerve damage due to multiple sclerosis. Rarely, trigeminal neuralgia results from damage due to compression by a tumor, an abnormal connection between arteries and veins (arteriovenous malformation), or a bulge (aneurysm) in an artery supplying the brain.

Symptoms of Trigeminal Neuralgia Pain due to trigeminal neuralgia can occur spontaneously but is often triggered by touching a particular spot (called a trigger point) on the face, lips, or tongue or by an action such as brushing the teeth or chewing. Repeated short, lightning-like bursts of excruciating stabbing pain can be felt in any part of the lower portion of the face but are most often felt in the cheek next to the nose or in the jaw. Usually, only one side of the face is affected. The pain usually lasts seconds but may last up to 2 minutes. Recurring as often as 100 times a day, the pain can be incapacitating. Because the pain is intense, people tend to wince, and thus the disorder is sometimes called a tic. The disorder commonly resolves on its own, but bouts of the disorder often recur after a long pain-free interval.

Diagnosis of Trigeminal Neuralgia Neurologic examination

Magnetic resonance imaging Although no specific test exists for identifying trigeminal neuralgia, its characteristic pain usually makes it easy for doctors to diagnose. MRI of the brain is done to determine whether an artery is crossing the nerve. This information may guide future therapy. Brain MRI can also determine whether a tumor is compressing the nerve. However, doctors must distinguish trigeminal neuralgia from other possible causes of facial pain, such as disorders of the jaw, teeth, or sinuses.