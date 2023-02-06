A doctor's evaluation

Doctors can often diagnose weakness based on the person's symptoms and the results of a physical examination.

Doctors first try to determine whether the person can contract the muscles with normal strength.

If muscle strength is normal, and the person has difficulty moving a joint, the doctor tries to move the joint for the person while the person relaxes (called passive motion).

If motion is painful, joint inflammation may be the problem.

If passive motion causes little pain but is blocked, joint contracture (for example, due to scar tissue) or stiffness due to spasticity or rigidity caused by a nervous system disorder may be the problem.

If passive motion causes little pain and is not blocked, doctors encourage the person to try as hard as possible to move. If movement is still difficult and still does not cause pain, true weakness is possible.