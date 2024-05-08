De Quervain syndrome is swelling and inflammation of the tendons or tendon sheaths that move the thumb outward.

Historically, De Quervain syndrome was attributed mostly to repetitive use of the wrist, based on observational evidence. However, the cause is likely due to multiple factors including wrist overuse, hormonal influences, genetic predisposition, and other conditions.

Symptoms of De Quervain Syndrome The main symptom of De Quervain syndrome is aching pain on the thumb side of the wrist and at the base of the thumb, which becomes worse with movement. The area at the base of the thumb near the wrist is also tender.

Diagnosis of De Quervain Syndrome A doctor's examination Doctors diagnose De Quervain syndrome when they detect tenderness over the two tendons on the thumb side of the wrist, usually accompanied by swelling. To detect tenderness, doctors have people bend their thumb into their palm and wrap their fingers over the thumb. Then people bend their wrist away from the thumb. People are likely to have De Quervain syndrome if this movement causes pain at the same side of the wrist as the thumb.