De Quervain syndrome is swelling and inflammation of the tendons or tendon sheaths that move the thumb outward.
(See also Overview of Hand Disorders.)
Historically, De Quervain syndrome was attributed mostly to repetitive use of the wrist, based on observational evidence. However, the cause is likely due to multiple factors including wrist overuse, hormonal influences, genetic predisposition, and other conditions.
Symptoms of De Quervain Syndrome
The main symptom of De Quervain syndrome is aching pain on the thumb side of the wrist and at the base of the thumb, which becomes worse with movement. The area at the base of the thumb near the wrist is also tender.
Diagnosis of De Quervain Syndrome
A doctor's examination
Doctors diagnose De Quervain syndrome when they detect tenderness over the two tendons on the thumb side of the wrist, usually accompanied by swelling. To detect tenderness, doctors have people bend their thumb into their palm and wrap their fingers over the thumb. Then people bend their wrist away from the thumb. People are likely to have De Quervain syndrome if this movement causes pain at the same side of the wrist as the thumb.
Treatment of De Quervain Syndrome
Corticosteroid injection
Thumb splint
Sometimes surgery
Movements that cause pain in people with De Quervain syndrome should be avoided. Rest, warm soaks, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may help people with mild symptoms.
People with more severe symptoms usually feel better after treatment with a corticosteroid injection and a thumb splint. Sometimes one or two more injections, separated by several weeks, are needed.
If these methods do not relieve symptoms, people may need surgery to free the tendon.