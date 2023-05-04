Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Purpura Simplex

(Easy Bruising)

ByDavid J. Kuter, MD, DPhil, Harvard Medical School
Reviewed/Revised May 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Purpura simplex is increased bruising that is due to fragile blood vessels.

    Purpura simplex is extremely common. The cause is not known. Some doctors think it may be a feature of many disorders, but others think it is a normal variation.

    Purpura simplex usually affects women. Bruises develop on the thighs, buttocks, and upper arms in people without known injuries. People may have family members who also bruise easily. Although doctors often do tests of the blood clotting system to look for clotting abnormalities, no abnormalities are found (see also Bruising and Bleeding).

    aspirin-containing medications.

    Bleeding under the skin may also be more common among older people (a condition called senile purpura). Senile purpura commonly causes bruising on the hands and forearms.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.