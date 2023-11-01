Brought to you bymsd logo
Urinary Tract Infections During Pregnancy

By Lara A. Friel, MD, PhD, University of Texas Health Medical School at Houston, McGovern Medical School
Reviewed/Revised Nov 2023


    Urinary tract infections are common during pregnancy, probably because the enlarging uterus and hormones produced during pregnancy slow the flow of urine in the tubes that connect the kidneys to the bladder (ureters). When urine flow is slow, bacteria may not be flushed out of the urinary tract, increasing the risk of an infection.

    Urinary tract infections increase the risk of the following:

    Sometimes bacteria in the urine cause an infection in the bladder or kidneys that causes symptoms. But bacteria may infect the urine without causing symptoms of urinary tract infections, so doctors usually check the urine for bacteria, even in pregnant women without symptoms. If pregnant women have bacteria in the urine or a kidney infection, a urine sample is taken each month and tested.

    trimethoprimtrimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole are used only during the 1st trimester when no other alternatives are available. Women who have had more than one bladder infection or have had a kidney infection need to take antibiotics throughout pregnancy to prevent subsequent urinary tract infections.

