The scientific name of bacopa is Bacopa monniera.

Bacopa is a small plant that grows in marshy areas all over Asia as well as in South America, Hawaii, and Florida.

This plant is also known as Brahmi, Indian pennywort, water hyssop, and herb of grace.

The common name Brahmi can also refer to a completely different plant gotu kola (Centella asiatica) that has similar medicinal properties to bacopa. Both plants are considered adaptogens.

The whole plant has been used for centuries as a traditional Ayurvedic medicine in India.

Bacopa's active ingredients are a mixture of "bacosides," which are believed to protect nerve cells and improve learning.

The plant's ingredients are also thought to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Antioxidants protect cells against damage by free radicals, which are active by-products of normal cell activity.

The plant can be used in several ways:

Eaten as an herb

Dried and made into a powder that can be mixed with butter

Added alone or with other herbs to dietary supplements in pill and capsule forms

(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements.)

Claims for Bacopa The long list of health benefits claimed for this herb includes the following: Improves memory and learning

Treats neurosis, hypertension, anxiety, epilepsy, asthma, leprosy, tuberculosis, and skin diseases

Slows down aging

Treats snake bites

Relieves or delays symptoms of Alzheimer disease and attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Improves digestion

Evidence for Bacopa Any single compound, including bacopa, is highly unlikely to have such a broad range of health benefits. Thus, evidence is very unlikely to confirm such multiple benefits. There are no high-quality studies in people demonstrating that bacopa is effective for improving memory or cognitive function or treating any disorder. Studies in cells and animals show that bacopa could have the following health effects, but these findings have not been confirmed in studies in people: Reduce levels of inflammation, which are at high levels in many conditions (such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes)

Prevent anxiety and stress

Lower blood pressure

Kill cancer cells The evidence from studies in people to show that bacopa has the claimed health benefits is limited. Many of these studies are small (for example, fewer than 100 participants) and of poor quality. These studies suggest that bacopa could have the following health benefits, among others: Improve attention and memory

Speed up the processing of visual information

Reduce the symptoms of attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder in children

Help prevent seizures

Reduce anxiety

Side Effects of Bacopa Common side effects of bacopa include upset stomach, nausea, diarrhea, and/or fatigue. Some evidence also shows that bacopa might Slow the heart rate, which could be a problem in people whose heart rate is already slow

Slow transit in the intestines, which could be dangerous for people with blockages that could slow the transit of food or liquids moving through their intestines

Worsen ulcers because it might increase secretions in the stomach and intestines

Increase fluid secretions in the lungs and thus worsen asthma and other lung conditions

Increase thyroid hormone levels, possibly making it unsafe for people with a thyroid disorder

Increase urinary obstructions because it could increase secretions in the urinary tract

Drug Interactions with Bacopa Very little evidence is available on interactions between bacopa and other medications. Because bacopa could increase thyroid hormone levels, people taking thyroid hormone drugs should not take bacopa.





