Sunburn results from a brief (acute) overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) light.

Overexposure to ultraviolet light causes sunburn.

Sunburn causes painful reddened skin and sometimes blisters, fever, and chills.

People can prevent sunburn by avoiding excessive sun exposure and by using sunscreens.

Cold-water compresses, moisturizers, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ease pain until the sunburn heals.

(See also Overview of Sunlight and Skin Damage.)

The amount of sun exposure required to produce a sunburn varies with the amount of melanin in the skin (usually visible as the amount of pigmentation), the ability to produce more melanin, and the amount of UV light in the sunlight on the day of overexposure.

Sunburn results in painful reddened skin. Severe sunburn may cause swelling and blisters. Symptoms may begin as soon as 1 hour after exposure and typically reach their peak within 3 days (usually between 12 hours and 24 hours). Some severely sunburned people develop a fever, chills, and weakness and on rare occasions even may go into shock (characterized by very low blood pressure, fainting, and profound weakness).

Mild Sunburn Hide Details This photo shows reddened skin on the back and arms of a person who has mild sunburn. SINCLAIR STAMMERS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Severe Sunburn Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Several days after a sunburn, people with naturally fair skin may have peeling in the burned area, usually accompanied by itching. These peeled areas are even more sensitive to sunburn for several weeks. Sunburned skin, particularly peeled sunburned skin, can become infected. Permanent brown spots called lentigines may develop. People who have had severe sunburns when young are at greater risk of skin cancer, particularly melanoma, in later years, even if they have not been exposed to much sun since that time.

Did You Know...

Treatment of Sunburn Cold compresses and other soothing, cooling skin applications

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Sometimes antibiotic burn creams Cold-water compresses can soothe raw, hot areas, as can aloe vera and over-the-counter skin moisturizers; products without anesthetics or perfumes (which might irritate or sensitize the skin, causing allergic reactions) are recommended. NSAIDs taken by mouth help relieve pain and inflammation. Petrolatum-based products such as petroleum jelly should be avoided in severe sunburns. Corticosteroids applied to the skin seem to be no more effective than cool compresses. Specific antibiotic burn creams are required only for severe blistering. Most sunburn blisters break on their own and do not need to be popped and drained. Sunburned skin rarely becomes infected, but if an infection develops, healing may be delayed. A doctor can determine the severity of an infection and prescribe antibiotics if necessary. Sunburned skin begins healing by itself within several days, but complete healing may take weeks. After burned skin peels, the newly exposed layers are thin and initially very sensitive to sunlight and must be protected for several weeks.