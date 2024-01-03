Warts are caused by a type of virus called HPV. There are more than 100 types of HPV. You can get a wart by touching another person's wart, including by having sex with someone who has a wart on the penis, vagina, or rectum. Oral sex can cause an HPV infection in your mouth or throat.

Children and young adults are more likely to get warts. Risk is also higher in people with a weakened immune system, such as those with HIV/AIDS or those who've had an organ transplant.