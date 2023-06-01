Urethritis is an infection of your urethra, which is the tube attached to your bladder that lets urine flow out of your body.

Urethritis is usually caused by bacteria that you get from sex (a sexually transmitted infection)

Common symptoms are pain and burning when you urinate (pee) and feeling the need to urinate more often or more strongly

Sometimes a fluid comes out of your urethra that is thick and yellowish green, or clear and thin

Antibiotics usually treat urethritis