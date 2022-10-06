What is an ankle sprain?
An ankle sprain is a tear in or painful stretch of one or more of the ligaments that hold your ankle in place. Ligaments are short, tough bands of tissue that hold your bones together at a joint.
Ligaments: Holding the Ankle Together
Your ankle has several ligaments. Sometimes more than one is sprained. With a bad sprain, you may also have a broken bone in your ankle.
Ankle sprains:
Usually happen when you twist your foot
Can be mild, moderate, or severe depending on whether the ligament is stretched, partly torn, or fully torn
Cause pain and swelling
Don't show up on x-rays, but doctors may do x-rays to look for a nearby broken bone
Are treated by Protecting the area, Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation ("PRICE")
Sometimes require a splint or cast
Usually heal on their own
May require surgery if the ligament is completely torn
See a doctor if you're unable to stand or walk.
What's a high ankle sprain?
Sometimes when you sprain your ankle, you also injure a ligament above the ankle. This is the ligament that connects your 2 lower leg bones together. Since this ligament is above your ankle, it's called a high ankle sprain.
What causes ankle sprains?
Ankle sprains usually happen when your ankle is twisted, stretched, or bent too far. This can happen when you walk or run on uneven ground, especially if you step on a rock or step off the edge of a curb.
You may be more likely to get an ankle sprain if you:
Had an ankle sprain before
Have weak leg muscles or nerve damage in your legs
Wear unstable shoes such as high heels
What are the symptoms of an ankle sprain?
Symptoms include:
Swollen ankle
Pain that's worse when you try to walk
The torn ankle ligament can bleed under your skin. You may have a bruise a day or so after you sprain your ankle.
How can doctors tell if I have an ankle sprain?
How do doctors treat ankle sprains?
Mild ankle sprains don’t need special treatment. In the first 24 hours after a sprain, doctors have you do a treatment called PRICE, which stands for:
Protect your ankle with a bandage or splint
Rest your ankle by not walking on it and using a crutch
Ice your ankle with an ice pack wrapped in a towel
Compress (wrap) your ankle with an elastic bandage to keep it from swelling
Elevate your ankle as high as your heart, or higher, to keep it from swelling
Your ankle could heal within a few days. Your doctor will recommend walking and doing other activities only if you wear shoes that support your ankle and are careful not to put too much weight on your injured foot. As your ankle sprain heals, you'll slowly be able to walk more and do other activities.
A moderate ankle sprain is also treated with PRICE. You may need to wear a splint or boot to aid healing. You'll probably need physical therapy to strengthen your ankle.
A severe ankle sprain needs treatment from a doctor. Your doctor will:
Put your ankle in a removable cast or boot
Sometimes, do surgery
Have you do physical therapy