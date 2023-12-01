Some types of plants naturally contain chemicals (toxins) that can harm you. Other plants may become poisonous from being sprayed with pesticides.

Some common plants are poisonous if eaten

Avoid eating unfamiliar plants you find outdoors

Always wash fruits and vegetables before eating them to remove pesticides and chemicals

People can die of plant poisoning, but most people recover

Call for emergency medical assistance (911 in most areas of the United States) if you or someone else may have eaten poisonous plants and seems very sick, or call the poison control center for advice (1-800-222-1222 in the United States). The World Health Organization provides a world directory of poison centers.