A concussion is an injury to your brain that temporarily affects your thinking and awareness. You may be knocked out (unconscious) or may just feel confused.

The skull bone protects your brain. Fluid inside your skull also cushions your brain. However, if your head gets hit hard enough, your brain can move inside the skull and bump up against your skull. This may injure your brain and temporarily change the way your brain works.

A sports-related concussion is a concussion that you get from a sports injury, such as hitting your head from playing football.

Almost 1 in 5 athletes playing contact sports have a concussion during the season.

Concussions can happen in any sport but are more likely in sports that have high-speed collisions, such football, rugby, ice hockey, and lacrosse

If you get a sports-related concussion, you may or may not pass out

If you get a sports-related concussion and keep playing sports, you're at higher risk for getting another concussion

Repeat concussions can be caused by minor head injury

Repeat concussions may increase your chance of having long-term brain damage and getting dementia

See a doctor right away, especially one who has treated lots of sports-related concussions, if you think you have a sports-related concussion.