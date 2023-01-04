What are metatarsal fractures?
Your metatarsals are a group of 5 long bones in the middle of your foot. They connect the back part of your foot to your toes. A metatarsal fracture is a break in one of these bones. All broken bones are considered fractures. For more information, see Overview of Broken Bones.
What causes a metatarsal to break?
A metatarsal fracture can happen because of:
Twisting your foot
A hard force (such as something heavy hitting your foot)
Repeated, small stresses (such as walking long distances)—this is called a stress fracture
What are stress fractures of the metatarsals?
Stress fractures are small cracks in a bone caused by overuse. They often occur in metatarsal bones.
Stress fractures are tiny cracks in the bone, not complete breaks
They're usually caused by lots of walking or running
You'll have pain and tenderness, especially when your weight is on your foot
Doctors can tell if you have stress fractures from x-rays (though it sometimes takes a few weeks for them to be visible on an x-ray) or CT scans or MRI
You'll use crutches and rest your foot while it heals
What Is a Stress Fracture?
Stress fractures are tiny cracks in the bone caused by repeated impact.
What is a Lisfranc fracture-dislocation?
A Lisfranc fracture-dislocation is a specific type of metatarsal fracture.
It happens to the 2nd metatarsal bone (a bone connects the back of your foot to your 2nd toe)
It's caused by falling on a twisted foot, or something hitting your foot hard
Football players, motorcyclists, and horseback riders are most likely to get Lisfranc fracture-dislocations
You'll have pain in your foot and sometimes bruising on the bottom of the foot
Doctors do surgery to put the bones back in place
Lisfranc fracture-dislocation is serious and may cause pain and arthritis. You may have to stop playing certain sports even after it heals.
Lisfranc Fracture-Dislocation
The 2nd metatarsal is broken near the base and the broken pieces are separated from each other (dislocated). This injury is called a Lisfranc fracture-dislocation.
What are fractures of the 5th metatarsal bone?
The 5th metatarsal bone is a long bone that connects the back of your foot to your little toe. A fracture of the 5th metatarsal bone is a break in this bone.
It's one of the most common foot fractures
The fracture can be near the ankle (base) or in the middle of the bone (shaft)
It can happen because of stress (overuse) or a single injury
You may have pain in the outside edge of your foot
Doctors tell if you have a fracture by taking x-rays
You need crutches, and hard protective shoes or a special boot
Rarely, you'll nee a cast or surgery