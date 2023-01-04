Your hip is the upper part of your thighbone (femur). The end of your thighbone has a ball on the end of it. That ball fits into a socket on the bottom of your pelvis bone. The ball and socket make up your hip joint.

The Femur: Part of the Hip Joint

A broken hip is a break in your upper thighbone. It may involve the ball on the end of the bone or be just below the ball. All broken bones are considered fractures. For more information, see Overview of Broken Bones.