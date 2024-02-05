What are hemorrhagic fevers?
Hemorrhagic fevers are serious viral infections that cause fever and bleeding from your mouth, nose, or organs inside your body. These infections can be deadly.
You can get these infections by touching infected people, animals, or insects, or their body fluids, such as their saliva, urine, droppings, or blood
Doctors can tell if you have hemorrhagic fever by doing blood tests
No medicine can cure hemorrhagic fevers, so doctors treat your symptoms, give you fluids, and make sure your organs are working well
Sometimes, they'll try antiviral medicines
What causes hemorrhagic fevers?
Hemorrhagic fevers are caused by viruses. Hemorrhagic fevers are a group of viral infections including:
Ebola, in parts of Africa
Lassa fever, in West Africa
Dengue fever, in Asia and South America
Hantavirus, in the United States, Central and South America, Europe, and Korea
Yellow fever, in tropical areas of Africa, South America, and southern Panama
What are the symptoms of hemorrhagic fevers?
These viruses make the blood vessels in your body leak, causing:
Bleeding under your skin and from your mouth, nose, or organs
In addition to bleeding, other symptoms include:
Fever
Muscle and body aches
Fatigue and weakness
When severe, coma, shock, and failure of the lungs, liver and kidneys